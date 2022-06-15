Two high powered rifles were among five guns seized by the police.
Seven people were arrested during the exercises.
In an exercise between 12 am and 5.30 am on Wednesday, officers of the North-Central Division and the Canine Branch, went to the St Joseph home of a 36-year-old man. There, they executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition.
During the search, officers found two AR-15 rifles, four magazines, one ammunition drum, one selector, 82 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, 89 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and 25 rounds of .45 ammunition.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Jackman, coordinated by Snr Supt Subero, ASP Ramesar and ASP Cuffy, all of the National Operations Task Force.
Also, officers of the Ste Madeleine police station conducted an exercise between 3 pm and 6 pm, on Tuesday, during which a black and silver Magnum revolver loaded with six rounds of ammunition was recovered.
A 37-year-old man of San Fernando was arrested for possession of firearm and ammunition, while a 55-year-old of Ste Madeleine was held for an outstanding warrant.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Winchester, Supt Rampath, ASP Jaikeran and Insp Maharaj.
In a separate exercise, officers of the North-Central Task Force, Area West, arrested six people.
A black Berretta firearm loaded with three rounds of ammunition and a revolver also loaded with three rounds of ammunition were seized during the exercise.
The exercise, initiated by ACP Samaroo, Snr Supt Ramphall, ASP Powder and coordinated by ASP Coggins and Insp Highly, was conducted around 2.30 pm, on Tuesday in the Tunapuna area.
Investigations are ongoing.