A Morne Diablo motorcyclist has died after he collided with a car on Monday.
Brent Alexander, 30, a mechanic, of Grant Trace, was pronounced dead at the Siparia District Health Facility.
A police report said Alexander was riding his motorcycle near his home at Grants Trace, around 6.30 p.m., when he collided with a Nissan Cube driven by a 70-year-old man of Quarry Road, Morne Diablo.
The man told police he was driving his car in an easterly direction along Grants Trace when, upon reaching the vicinity of LP# 4, he observed a motorcycle proceeding in the opposite direction along the roadway at high speed.
He saw the motorcycle skating on the roadway and towards his direction while negotiating a corner.
The retiree told police he pulled to the left of the roadway and stopped to avoid a collision.
However, the motorcycle and rider collided with the front of his vehicle.
The rider was thrown a short distance away in a grassy area off the roadway.
Checks revealed the rider to be bleeding from his face area.
Paramedics of the Emergency Health Services took Alexander to the health facility where he died while undergoing treatment.