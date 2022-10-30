NED pistol and ammo

Photo from TTPS social media page. 

A man was arrested as cocaine and a loaded firearm were found by police officers following a high-speed chase on Friday.

Members of the NED Intelligence Unit were on mobile patrol in the Barataria area, when they received information of a Nissan B-14 motor vehicle transporting narcotics and firearms, heading along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, a post to the police’s social media page stated.

The car was being driven in a dangerous manner and hit vehicles along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway Extension and in Barataria.

The officers came alongside the B-14 twice, identified themselves to the driver, and made attempts to intercept the vehicle. However, on both occasions the suspect pointed a firearm in their direction, the police’s post said.

It added that the officers, seeing their lives were in imminent danger, discharged their police issued firearms in the direction of the suspect. He lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall along Jogie Road, Barataria.

The officers took the injured man to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for medical attention.

In the vehicle, officers found and took possession of a Beretta nine-millimetre pistol fitted with a magazine, loaded with four rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, along with a black packet containing a quantity of cocaine, with a weight of one kilogram, the post said.

Enquiries are continuing.

