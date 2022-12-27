Diego Martin resident Andy Alleyne has been identified as the man killed when his Jaguar sports car smashed into the concrete at the UWI/St Augustine traffic lights this morning.
The damage to the car was in the area where Alleyne was seated.
The force of the impact ripped the front fender, both doors and rear panel off the car.
One of his arms was severed arms was severed.
The airbag deployed but Alleyne, 41, died in the vehicle which was headed east along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.
There were at least two other people in the vehicle, two women.
They were able to walk away from the wreckage. Their injuries are not life threatening.