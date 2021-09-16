A La Romaine man was killed after his vehicle slammed in to a concrete post and clock at Chaguanas on Wednesday night.
Justin Nanan, 26, of Charles Street, was taken by ambulance to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
A police report stated that Nanan was the driver and only occupant of a Nissan Wingroad that slammed into a concrete post at Chaguanas Main Road and the clock at Busy Corner.
Police officers responded around 9.30 p.m. and observed Chaguanas fire officers attempting to free Nanan, who was trapped in the vehicle.
Police observed the clock was knocked over, the light pole cut out from the base and lying on the roadway.
The fire officers under the supervision of FSO Mohammed and FSSO Bidishie used a hydraulic tool and the driver was extracted from the vehicle.
Nanan was taken via ambulance to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The police report said that enquiries revealed that the vehicle was proceeding east along the Chaguanas Main Road on the one-way portion at a high rate of speed.
Upon reaching the vicinity of Endeavour Road and Busy Corner, the driver lost control and collided with the clock and a light pole on the median.
A T&TEC emergency crew also responded and secured the broken light and turned off the power from the surrounding lines.
The vehicle was wrecked to the Chaguanas Police Station.
A post mortem is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre this week.
Responding to the scene from the Chaguanas Police Station were Cpls Augustus and Mohammed, and PCs Marshall, Moralie, Ramdial and Naipaul.