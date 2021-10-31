Two people were killed and a third critically injured in a car crash in Chaguanas on Sunday morning.
The identities of the victims were not immediately released by police and fire authorities.
Initial details from the police on the crash scene stated that at around 9 a.m. the three victims were in a blue Nissan Primera on the north bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway.
The report said that when in the vicinity of Biljah Road near Tracmac Engineering the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a concrete culvert.
The vehicle flipped several times then crash landed on the highway.
The two passengers were killed almost instantly.
The driver was taken via ambulance to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Hospital.
Officers of the Chaguanas Fire Services, Police and Highway Patrol Units responded.
Police said that this brought the 2021 road traffic deaths to 63 compared to 75 same period last year.