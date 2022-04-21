The increase in the retirement age will resolve the problem the National Insurance Board (NIB) has in terms of paying contributions, says Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
At the Senate sitting yesterday, Imbert answered questions with respect to reform of the National Insurance System (NIS).
He said the Government is guided by the recommendations of the various actuarial reports on the NIS, among other factors, in its oversight of the system.
He said while the recommendations of the Tenth Actuarial Report may appear feasible on the face of it, each recommendation has an impact on contributors to the NIS.
Imbert said these recommendations must also be considered in the context of more recent developments since the publication of the report.
He said the following observations and developments are now relevant:
1. The recommendations in the Tenth Actuarial Report were pre-Covid and the economy of Trinidad and Tobago has been affected by measures taken to mitigate the spread of the virus;
2. Regional and global economies have contracted;
3. Global inflation has sky-rocketed and supply chain disruptions have intensified, with attendant effects on the Trinidad and Tobago economy;
4. Government revenue has been severely reduced since 2020, while Government expenditure on social programmes has increased significantly;
5. The impact of Covid-19 on the wider society and economy needs to be comprehensively reviewed, as there are long-term social and economic effects;
6. In particular, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that global growth is expected to moderate from 5.9 per cent in 2021 to 4.4 per cent in 2022—half a percentage point lower for 2022 than in the October World Economic Outlook (WEO).
Imbert said elevated inflation is expected to persist for longer than envisioned in the October WEO, with ongoing supply chain disruptions and high energy prices continuing in 2022, while risks to the global baseline are tilted to the downside.
The emergence of new Covid-19 variants could prolong the pandemic and induce renewed economic disruptions, he added.
Imbert said in view of these factors, while the Government appreciates the need for NIS reform, caution is key to ensuring the reforms can be operationalised at minimum cost to the citizenry.
The minister said in this regard, the Finance Ministry, having considered the recommendations of the actuary and developments in the domestic and international environment, commenced consultations with national trade unions with respect to increasing the retirement age.
“If this initiative is successfully implemented, it will improve the NIB’s capacity to meet its long-term obligations in terms of benefits and improve the level of contributions to the National Insurance Fund,” he said.
Imbert said additionally, the ministry has advised the NIB to establish a funding policy with clear objectives to govern adjustments to the parameters of, and factors that affect, the system.
He said it is likely that any reform of the NIS would require legislative amendments, but the length of time before such legislation can be brought to the Parliament cannot be precisely determined at this time.