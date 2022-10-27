Highway closer to completion

THE San Fernando to Point Fortin segment of the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension is expected to be completed by mid-next year.
However, this will depend on weather conditions.
Speaking at the Gandhi Village roundabout in Penal last week Tuesday, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said mid-2023 had been targeted as the period for the completion.
However, he added: “If we continue to get the weather that we’re getting now for the rest of the year, it means the work that is planned for this year will be delayed. At the stage where they are now, the weather is playing a very critical part in the amount of work that they can get done…I think they probably would have gotten through about 40 per cent of what was earmarked because of the inclement weather.”
He updated that there was one more set of casting to be done to complete most of the major infrastructure work. He said there will next be earthwork and paving on the last segment of the highway.
“At the stage where they are now, the weather is playing a very critical part in the amount of work that they can get done but the highway is proceeding as planned and I see really no hiccups going forward, provided we get the good weather.”
Sinanan explained that the Covid-19 pandemic and this year’s early rainy season caused delays.
The project was expected to be completed in January 2021.
On the report on the collapse of a section of Mosquito Creek, Sinanan said it was being finalised by the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco).
The roadway collapsed on the January 22 weekend with Nidco later confirming slope instability along the northern carriageway.