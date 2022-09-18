Central Division police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway on Sunday.
He died at the scene.
It happened near Chaguanas, at around 12.40am.
Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident was a 33-year-old man from Syne Village, Penal.
The man told investigators he was driving his Navara van south along the highway when on reaching Mid Centre Mall he felt an impact to the front of his vehicle causing him to lose control and crash into the median.
The driver said he exited the vehicle and saw a man lying in the median with injuries about the body. He was unresponsive.
The victim was of African descent, approximately 50 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim built, dark complexion and dressed in dark coloured clothing.
The body was removed to the mortuary at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
Police are asking anyone with information on the victim’s identity to come forward.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.