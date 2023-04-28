Traffic

Crawling: Traffic backed up along the Uriah Butler Highway’s southbound lane yesterday due to flooding in Bamboo and Caroni.

A man who tried crossing the highway near a walkover, paid with his life on Thursday night.

Dead is 36-year-old Devon Basdeo, of Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas.

He died not far from home.

The driver of the SUV that hit him said he was headed north along the Uriah Butler Highway at around 10.45p.m. when Basdeo suddenly appeared in front of his vehicle on the three-lane highway.

Basdeo was struck, thrown an estimated 150 feet and was then run over by several more vehicles.

He died at the scene.

Basdeo was hit near the Asaraf Road walkover.

