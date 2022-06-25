A man was killed tonight after he was struck by a vehicle heading east along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in the vicinity of the Cipriani Labour College, Valsayn.
He was not immediately identified.
Police said that around 7.45 p.m. the man was crossing the highway just between the Valsayn Interchange and a walkover when he was struck by the vehicle.
Police said he had been thrown several feet from the point of impact and died instantly.
Officers from the St Joseph Police Station arrived on the scene.
The driver was also questioned.