Anthon Boney, a man described by police as a gang leader, was shot dead on Wednesday. Boney was shot multiple times shortly before midday as he drove a vehicle on the north bound lane on Uriah Butler highway.
Traffic was brought to a halt by police officers who cordoned off the scene.
Police said the shooting happened near the Caroni exit road.
Officers were told that a vehicle pulled alongside Boney's and multiple shots were fired. He was hit to the face and upper body. His aunt was seated in the front passenger seat but she was not injured.
Boney's vehicle veered to the shoulder and crashed into the bushes. Boney was taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where pronounced dead. Officers of the Highway Patrol were the first to arrive at the scene.