Three men were this morning shot in a vehicle forced off the highway in the vicinity of the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba near San Fernando.
Two died at the scene, and a third is in critical condition at hospital.
The killings happened at around 11a.m.
Hours earlier, hundreds of people had attended the 'Stink and Dutty' fete at the stadium.
The three men who were shot, had attended the fete, said Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, who visited the crime scene.
The fete was held between 3a.m. and 11a.m., and some area residents have again complained about the level of noise.
Drivers were caught up in a traffic snarled caused by the police response to the killings.
The three men were in a Toyota sedan vehicle travelling north along the highway when the vehicle was apparently forced of the road.
The front passenger door of the car was ripped off before it came to a stop in the bushes off the highway.
The gunmen began firing on the vehicle.
The front seat passenger was found outside the vehicle.
The driver was in his seat, as was the passenger in the rear seat.
People who arrived before the police began recording closeups of the victims. In the videos, no attempt was made to help the victims.
Fire fighters also responded to what they first thought was a crash.
They were not needed.
Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob visited the scene.
He said the dead men were from the Port of Spain area, and were returning from a fete from the Brian Lara stadium.
He said the men were intercepted by two other vehicles, and were shot.
He said homicide officers and intelligence officers were on the scene.
He said “important and vital information” had come to hand regarding the murder.
He said one of the men was in critical condition, and he hoped the man survived.
He said people were being targeted outside the normal area of gang operations and when he leave those areas, were being murdered.
He said officers were concerned about the police Southern Division, since while they were meeting on the Moruga doubles murder of a couple, they had to respond to the Tarouba killings.
“Again I want to give the public the assurance that the police will in fact bring this situation to level of normalcy. We are constantly having situations where we suppress things for a while, then end up in a rise in gang violence”.