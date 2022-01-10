A suspected car thief was killed and another at large after a police chase along the Solomon Hochoy Highway on Monday.
The suspected car thief was pronounced dead at the Couva hospital, while police officers combed the bushes bordering the highway for the second suspect.
Traffic came to a standstill on both lanes of the highway motorists and passengers witnessed the pursuit and gunfire exchange between police officers and the two suspected car thieves.
Many motorists and their passengers captured and shared camera videos on social media of armed police officers in hot pursuit of the suspects, one who was seen running along the shoulder of the southbound lane of the highway near the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
The sound of gunfire was heard on the amateur videos.
Police said that at around 3.15 p.m. a Toyota fielder wagon was stolen at gunpoint by two men at Union Hall, near San Fernando.
In their bid to escape, the car thieves headed north along the Solomon Hochoy Highway.
An all-points bulleting was issued and officers of the Highway Patrol, Anti-Gang Unit and Central Division Task Force responded.
A police report said that at around 3.45 p.m. members of the Central Division Gang Unit (CDGU) were on enquires at the surveillance point located on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, Couva, when they had cause to engage a stolen vehicle with two occupants in the vicinity of the Indian Trail flyover.
The report said that two men alighted and fired upon the police officers.
The officers returned fire and struck one of the men who was taken to the Couva District Health Facility where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.
The deceased is yet to be identified.
The search continues for the second suspect.