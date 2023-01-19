SITE VISIT: Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, left, accompanied by ministry officials, visits a landslip at the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, in the vicinity of Couva Children’s Hospital, yesterday afternoon. The minister stated in an interview with the Express that a river runs directly under this segment of the highway and erosion has started, which could result in a portion of the highway collapsing. The estimated cost of the project is $7 million and is expected to be completed before the rainy season begins, within an eight-month period. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP