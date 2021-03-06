Qadir Shah went on a difficult hike to Paria Bay, Blanchisseuse on Saturday, from which he may never return.
Shah, 30, disappeared in the waters off Turtle Rock this morning.
Up to late Saturday, he had not been found.
Shah, of Beaucarro Road, Freeport, was among a group of more than a dozen hikers who went on the north coast hike.
The Coast Guard is involved in the search.
Shah is being mourned on social media, as a youth leader in Freeport, an avid cricketer and devout Muslim.
"What a sweet, kind, and humble soul" one person wrote.