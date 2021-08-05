The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) would like to inform the public that outdoor exercising, including hikes, are allowed in accordance with the Emergency Powers Regulations.
The public is reminded that a statement from the Hon Minister of Health dated July 18, 2021, indicated that “the sale of food and drink by restaurants and street vendors and participation by persons in outdoor sports or exercise in public places will be allowed on a temporary basis.”
The TTPS reminds the public that in accordance with the Emergency Powers (No 2) Regulations 2021, persons are allowed to exercise once they are in groups of five or less. That would also include hiking. That became effective on July 19, 2021.