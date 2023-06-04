A hairdresser died in a crash in in Mc Bean, Couva, on Sunday morning.
Alikah McLeod, 31, was a backseat passenger in a Toyota Hilux van when the driver crashed into a parked truck along the Southern Main Road, at around 7.30am.
The crash occurred metres away from McLeod’s Deonarine Junction home.
Relatives said McLeod had spent the night with two female friends at a banquet and was returning home when the crash happened.
The driver and front seat passenger, both females, suffered broken limbs and were taken to hospital.
But McLeod was pronounced dead at the scene.
An eyewitness told the Express that the driver of the pickup van lost control and swerved into the truck. The vehicle then hit a utility pole.
The impact was heard by McLeod’s mother who lives in an apartment near the scene.
“The mother ran to the scene but the woman was already dead,” the eyewitness said.
Mc Leod was not married and had no children.