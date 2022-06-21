A 49-year-old man was killed on Sunday evening in Tyrico in what police have described as “a freak motor vehicular accident”.
The incident took place at about 5.50 p.m. on Sunday.
Darrell John, the co-owner of D’ Sunset Hut located at Tyrico Bay, North Coast Road, was reportedly standing at his shop along with Kenrick Smalls, 35, when a white Toyota Hilux, driving by a 35-year-old man from Maraval, suddenly crashed through the front door of the business.
The Hilux struck both men and they were thrown to the back of the shop.
Smalls got up and told police that he realised John was bleeding from several wounds and was unconscious.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by Cpl Lopez and Cpl Mohess responded.
The injured man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital; however, John was pronounced dead at 7.55 p.m. on Sunday.
The driver of the van told police he was proceeding along the North Coast Road when he lost control of the vehicle.
He is helping the police.