Tunapuna police are searching for four men who robbed and assaulted an elderly couple at gunpoint.
It happened at about 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday at the couple’s home along Centenary Extension, Tunapuna.
The Express was told the victims, aged 69 and 68, were at home when they heard a noise.
Four men, all wearing masks, were seen entering their home.
The men assaulted the 68-year-old man, hitting him several times about the body while announcing a hold-up.
They then relieved the victims of an estimated $12,000 in cash from their home, along with other valuables, including cellular phones, and an estimated $15,000 in jewellery.
The men then took the keys to vehicle TCK 9165 a grey Toyota Hilux valued $250,000 and drove off with it.
The police were notified, and a team of officers led by PC Paul responded.
CCTV footage from the community has been secured and is currently being reviewed with the intent of identifying the suspects and locating the stolen van.