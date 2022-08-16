Since 2020 a total of 218 people have been arrested in connection with the theft of metals including State assets, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday.
Hinds was speaking following the announcement of the Government’s six-month ban on the export of old and scrap metal, as part of efforts to stem the increasing theft of property, equipment and communications cables for sale as scrap metal.
The ban went into effect last Friday via Prohibition Order, which was approved by the Cabinet on Thursday, Attorney General Reginald Armour said yesterday in declaring the ban.
Hinds called the theft issue “a vexing state of affairs” and said the business of copper theft and State assets had become a national security issue.
During a news conference at the Ministry of National Security yesterday, Hinds said in 2020 there were 58 reports of theft and 30 people were arrested.
By 2021, this had gone to 87 reports and 52 arrests. Hinds said from January 2022 to August, there had been 162 reports and 136 people have been arrested.
The Minister said the Government was obliged to take action, as where scrap metal once meant material that was no longer in use, live assets were being stolen.
He said demand was being driven by rising prices for copper around the world, with prices reaching up to $15,000 per tonne.
He said according to the Central Statistical Office (CSO), scrap iron exports went from $69 million in 2009 to some $216 million in 2018. In 2021, the industry contributed some US$260 million to the local gross domestic product, he said.
This was an increase of over 213 per cent in 10 years, Hinds stated, noting that this happened “in spite of Covid”.
However, he stated that “criminal activity has now seeped into this industry in a very serious way and it can’t escape the attention of the Government”.
Hinds said resources to help prevent this type of theft were limited.
“There are 7000 members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, 10,000 lamp posts around Trinidad and Tobago, hundreds of facilities owned and managed by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC). We have cable all over this country, thousands of gates, metal fences. Somebody is obviously buying these bits of material, and somebody is actually selling them. We observed a report in one of the newspapers where this is referred to as vandalism, this is not vandalism, it is to feed an industry, theft, serious criminal conduct and it is severely disruptive,” he stated.
Countrywide assault
Hinds referred to a string of incidents in recent months where the theft of equipment and cables results in disruption to communications and other services.
Thousands of customers of the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) were impacted last month when thieves hit fibre optic and copper cables in San Fernando.
Hinds said the 500 metres of underground cables were lost at a cost of around $1 million and emphasised that the criminals were now going after underground cables.
On June 26, the National Gas Company (NGC) reported disruptions in its services and checks revealed that a facility in Moruga had been broken into, and batteries, copper fittings and the digital video recorder (DVR) system were stolen.
Losses totalled around $115,000 he said.
Hinds also recalled the theft of steel pipes from a Ministry of Works and Transport compound that were to have been used in the renovation of the Licensing Office in Port of Spain. Those losses would have amounted to over $1 million, he said.
He noted that the crime was investigated and the stolen property found at a compound in Central Trinidad, for which the owner was arrested and charged.
Several radio stations in Belmont were also attacked and experienced disruptions in service, Hinds said, after 60 feet of cable and two antennae were stolen.
He said losses were around $300,000 and referred to a communication network as the “lifeblood” of the economy.