National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has denied reports of abuse of the three children currently at the Heliport detention facility.
He said discussions were taking place between officials at the Heliport and the Children’s Authority, with respect to arrangements for the children.
He was responding to a question in the Senate yesterday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on whether the Government planned to take steps to have the children removed and put in the care of the Children’s Authority, in light of reports of abuse.
Hinds said Mark’s question posited that there were reports of abuse, but he had received no such reports.
He said the heliport facility was not a detention centre, but an assessment centre which was used in cases where persons were found to have approached or to have landed illegally in this country’s jurisdiction, having failed to present themselves at one of the formal ports of legal entry.
He said when they are taken into custody, they are quarantined and screened for Covid-19, adding that the facility was designed precisely for that, as well as for their assessment by the Immigration Division to determine their landed status and to be repatriated, if necessary, as promptly as possible thereafter.
Hinds said at this time there are 40 people there, including children. “I can tell you the children are, and the preferred option of those who are there, from our experience is that they prefer to be with their children. So the children are allowed to be there with their parents. Families are kept together. Husbands and wives, parents and children. They get the same meals that officers of the Coast Guard and there are cameras in that facility,” Hinds stated.