“We live in a world where violence seems to be the order of the day all over the world. Where there are people who want to destabilise social and economic life in all societies, and Trinidad and Tobago is not exempt to that.”
So said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds in an interview with TV6 on Monday night hours after the explosion in the capital city.
Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said an antiquated piece of equipment that facilitates firecrackers was placed in a bin in the Parkade which exploded.
Hinds said he was quite proud of how law enforcement dealt with the situation that brought panic and saw scores of workers being evacuated from their workplaces around the Parkade.
“They (police officers and fire officers) responded promptly after the news broke, and shortly after that I got calls from colleagues and in the buildings nearby and even while I was speaking I heard the sirens of officials responding. So I am of the belief that they acted promptly, professionally, were able to secure the device so that no one was injured, and that preliminary investigations were done. I am satisfied as the Minister, and I was able to relay that to the Prime Minister and the National Security Council, and therefore the people of this country by extension, that they need not be overtly concerned,” Hinds said.
The National Security Minister also mentioned a voice note which was shared on social media sites on Sunday night in which a man claimed that Port of Spain had been “locked down”.
He said there appeared to be persons in society with mischievous intent.
“It was not just this morning’s incident, there was a serious desperation, almost quintessential terrorist behaviour, if I may, to destabilise society. And the public, now knowing what happened, ought to continue their business as usual under the assurance that the protective services are watching their backs,” said the minister.