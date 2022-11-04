National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is downplaying the shocking incident at the Rose Hill Roman Catholic School on Monday, where pupils had to duck and cover under desks as criminals exchanged gunfire nearby.
In a social medial post on Facebook on Thursday, Hinds said the video was "misleading" and that the shooting was 200 metres away.
He wrote:
The video of the children of the Rose Hill RC School, in Laventille, laying themselves onto the ground, at the sound of automatic gunfire; and in which the voice of the teacher telling them “shhhhhhhhh”, signaling that they keep quiet; was quite misleading. You could be forgiven for thinking that gunmen were actually on the compound. They were not! In fact, the actual shooting took place about 200m away. This video, which went viral, came to my attention only yesterday. The event occurred on Monday.
The CoP and the S/Supt PoS Division, briefed me on the facts. The school administration made it quite clear, that the children were not ever, from that incident, at peril of any physical danger. It was the trauma and fear that gripped them all. Sadly, this was not the first time. Within recent weeks, they had this unfortunate experience on a couple of occasions. So often actually, that the Board taught and their schools practice a routine of getting down, whenever gunshots are heard. Chances are that depending on where they live, very unfortunately, they may have experienced this at home as well.
Having visited the school and toured the general area, the people of the community laid the facts bare and indicated the outcomes they seek. DCP Christopher and Lt. Col Singh of the TTDF,attended to the technical security issues and gave the school administration the assurance that state action will be such that classes can resume safely come Monday. Speaking to the media(who I did not call!) after my walk, I called on the young men, who are used as blind and misguided go-fers by the gang leaders, to think about their futures; and that of the children in their one families and communities.