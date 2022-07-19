National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds had to run from a collapsing tent this morning, as it fell apart under the weight of water from heavy rainfall.
In August of 2018, the Laventille West Member of Parliament, who was the Acting Attorney General at the time, was drenched with flood water by angry residents during a tour of the Beetham Gardens.
Hinds, had initiated an impromptu walkabout to meet with residents affected by flooding following two days of heavy rainfall, was at 16th Street when the incident occurred.
Four years on, Hinds was delivering his address at the opening ceremony for the Josephine Shaw House at the corner of Oxford and Henry Streets in Port of Spain.
Providing the audience with a bit of history on Shaw, Hinds said,: “Josephine Shaw, as I said, was a woman born of wealth, but she had a powerful social conscience, and she, as an individual, along with an organisation that she led…But at that point he had to stop as the water collected in the middle of the tent from early morning rain, began flowing into the arena.
Taking a decision to bring a temporary halt to proceedings, Hinds, and others present, were taking their exit, when the centre of the tent collapsed inwards and burst, pouring its content out into the arena, causing them to exit with a measure of haste.
Unlike the Beetham incident, Hinds was spared a drenching, but only just.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who was scheduled to deliver the feature address, was not at the venue at the time.