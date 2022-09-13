There is a proliferation of guns in Trinidad and Tobago which is leading to the increase in shootings and murders, says National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
Speaking to the media at the Red House Rotunda following the ceremonial opening of the Parliament yesterday, he said the challenge is dealing with guns coming in from both legal and illegal ports of entry in this country as he noted that corruption is fuelling the criminal enterprise.
He said a lot of State agencies are populated by individuals who are complicit in the crime problem.
“Either negligent in their duty or complicit, corruption is a major problem in this country and it is impacting the crime situation in a very direct way,” he said.
He said in addition to this there is the problem of guns coming in from the illegal ports of entry including from Venezuela via speedboat.
“It is not only Mr Big and it is not only the big and rich and famous...there are many ordinary little people who are involved in that kind of activity bringing danger into Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
He said an analysis was done with a senior police officer on Monday morning, and that “the increase in murders obviously has to do with the increase in the number of illegal firearms in the place.”
He said the “sophisticated” illegal firearms mean that there are double, triple, quadruple murders and mass shootings taking place.
The minister said it is very troubling but he believes with more work, energy and focus by the police, a lot more can be done to take the illegal firearms out of the platform and naturally reduce the number of shootings and murders.
Hinds said a previous Government had used a gun amnesty with little success.
He said he personally believes in law enforcement using an intelligence driven operation to retrieve guns.
The minister disclosed that a survey about two years ago found that there were about 12,000 illegal firearms and he would not be surprised if these numbers have increased exponentially.
“The rate at which citizens in this country are losing their lives is of deep and a very burning concern to me and certainly to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Border security a priority
Hinds said he has maintained daily contact with the Police Commissioner as well as other elements of the law enforcement platforms including intelligence agencies trying to impart to them what the Government’s policy is with the highest priority being border security.
He said a major national gun retrieval exercise is ongoing and he believes that if there is a serious constant ongoing focus on removing illegal firearms and tightening up border security management it will go a long way.
Hinds noted that at the recent Summit of the Americas in the US, regional governments expressed to US President Joe Biden their concerns of the movements of guns from the US to the region.
He said President Biden has made certain orders and it has improved the monitoring of firearms from the US.
Hinds said there is a “gun keeper” system whereby this country is now in a position to trace where a firearms is coming from, where it was manufactured and sold to.
Asked if he was happy with the performance of acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, Hinds said: “I cannot say that I am ultimately optimally happy with the performance of the Trinidad and Tobago law enforcement platforms, we have much more work to do.”