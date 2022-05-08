Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings is a businessman and he has answered the allegations made against him in Parliament.
In responding to questions Friday about a Special Branch document circulating in the public domain alleging corrupt activities by Cummings, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said: “He’s a businessman. As many businessmen have become parliamentarians, whether in the Senate or otherwise. We had John Rahael who was a Member of Parliament and a senator, and many, many others.”
Hinds, who was speaking yesterday at the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain during the National Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Month Committee’s Public Education Caravan, said he, as someone with his own legal practice, would have given it up to commit full-time to serve as a minister of government and a Member of Parliament.
“A businessman coming into the political arena is nothing new, and business people get involved in business activities. So that, not only for politicians, if any business activity is contrary to any law of Trinidad and Tobago, the police and others will treat with it. And if anybody in the Opposition has any information regarding any business deal of any businessman who becomes a parliamentarian, let them go to the police and deal with it. We have no problem with that, but to just talk about it is really just political bacchanal.”
Authentic document
He noted that though he didn’t personally or physically see the document other than on television, from his observation it appeared to be a formal document from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
“I did not see it, I did not hold it in my hands. But it appeared to be a bona fide police letterhead with which I’m very familiar as a former police officer and as a Minister of National Security.
“And this morning I made contact with elements of the Police Service to confirm whether that document was an authentic document. And so far, I have reason to believe that it was an authentic document, a confidential and secret document which found itself in the hands of an opposition senator (Jayanti Lutchmedial). That is the problem to me.
“What they don’t know is that all of those documents are coded, and information that has come to me demonstrates that that document was directed by the police’s Special Branch to a particular officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service in 2019. And they have proof that it was sent only to one particular police officer. So now that it is in the public domain, the question we will ask is how did that document which was issued to one particular police officer in 2019 end up in the public domain scandalously and in bacchanal,” Hinds said.
Hinds did not call names but that particular police officer would have been then-police commissioner Gary Griffith.
Oaths of secrecy
Hinds said he had the benefit of speaking recently to three former commissioners of police and they were all, like him, deeply concerned about the fact that some of the issues that are now circulating in the public domain, that may have been in the domain of commissioners of police, are now at large.
“It is a matter for serious concern and it is being investigated,” he said.
Stating that some police officers take oaths of secrecy, Hinds said there are laws that speak to the issue of tipping-off.
“I am not a police, I’m not an investigator, so these matters will gain the attention of the police and the investigators in the Police Service, and I trust they will deal with them in the public’s interest,” he said.