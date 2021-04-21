: Newly-appointed Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds was welcomed today to the Ministry of National Security by Permanent Secretaries (Ag.) Mr. Gary Joseph and Ms. Nataki Atiba-Dilchan.
Minister Hinds was briefed by the Permanent Secretaries, then got straight to business by representing the Ministry in a COVID-19 Response Virtual Meeting hosted by the Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, which included the Ministry of Health. He then participated in the Ministry of Health’s Virtual Media Conference.
Immediately after, the Minister hosted a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, other members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Executive and Divisional Commanders at the National Operations Fusion Centre, Knowsley Building, Port of Spain.
The meeting focused on the role of law enforcement agencies to enforce the COVID-19 Public Health Regulations. Minister Hinds stated that action will be taken over the next three-week period to ensure that laws are properly followed and enforced. He indicated that each Police Division will have an enforcement team, which will report daily on their operations.
Minister Hinds will soon meet with Heads of the Defence and Protective Services and other key officials of the Ministry, to receive an update on anti-crime strategies currently being pursued by the various National Security Agencies and discuss the way forward in executing the Ministry’s mandate.
Minister Hinds recalled his previous experience at the Ministry of National Security and welcomed the opportunity to lead the Ministry forward in the fight against crime and in bolstering the safety and security of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.