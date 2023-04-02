Fitzgerald Hinds____use

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says “the jury is still out” on whether poverty or unemployment affects the crime rate, but he feels like violent movies and pornography are partly to blame.

Hinds was speaking at a forum hosted by the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers and the Trade and Development Unit of The University of the West Indies’ (The UWI) St Augustine campus on Friday night.

He was responding to economist Dr Roger Hosein, who had delivered a presentation at the forum earlier.

Increase in unemployment

During his presentation, Hosein said there had been an increase in unemployment but that this was not reflected in the labour force participation rate.

“We have to understand what are the factors that are causing people to drop out of the labour force, why it is 70,000 people lost their jobs and the unemployment level only moved from about 27,000 to 32,000 and only 3,400 people aged out of the labour force? Where did the rest of these people go? What are they doing? Are they joining gangs?” he asked.

Hosein questioned whether there was a link between this and the murder toll.

“When we look at the number of homicides and we look at the economically inactive population we are seeing a trend that is worrying,” he noted.

Responding to Hosein’s comments, Hinds expressed doubt about crime being linked to poverty and unemployment.

“The jury for me is out on that. I know many people who cannot be characterised as unemployed or poor who find themselves engaged in serious criminal activity, people who are well off, of which those things cannot be said,” he said.

Obscenities in movies

Offering his own theory as to the root causes of crime, Hinds said he believed violent TV content plays a role.

“One thing I can tell you is that our youngsters today, our children, they are exposed to a tremendous amount of violence on an ongoing basis. A daily diet of serious violence,” he said.

He referred to graphic violence and obscenities in movies and also placed some of the blame on pornography.

“I heard the Archbishop of Port of Spain yesterday. He went on to say that he did research and that T&T was third in the world in terms of consuming pornography, and our children have access to that on a daily basis,” said Hinds.

“That is what the children of the nation, the region and the world are being taught. So when you talk about the root causes, for me that has to be one of them...these things are having some effect. I am no sociologist, I am not criminologist but I am almost certain that they are.”

