SOME assault victims are “choosing” to profit from their situations by making deals with criminals, inhibiting the ability of the law to act, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has said.
Hinds also offered statistics on sexual crimes and their solve rates in recent years, saying solve rates have been very high with respect to some such crimes.
The minister was speaking in the Parliament on Friday during the second reading of The Sexual Offences (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2021.
However, Hinds said there were people who chose to profit off of their victimhood, not only women but male victims as well.
He was several times called on by House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George to return to the issue of the laws at hand.
The minister had noted that, in 2020, there were 95 reported rapes, of which 40 were solved.
He said where these crimes were solved it was because the victims went to the police and pointed out the perpetrator, as it is a contact crime.
Unfortunately, he continued, some victims were choosing to profit from their victimhood, accepting “blandishments” such as houses.
He said this was like “two criminals making a deal over cocaine, you can’t leave it alone and it has implications for the rest of us”.
When this happens, Hinds said, “where does that leave the State”.
He noted other statistics regarding sexual assault - with 56 cases reported in 2017 and 22 solved; 36 cases reported in 2020 and 21 solved; and 69 cases in 2021 and 46 solved.
Hinds alarmed
The National Security Minister dismissed accusations by the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) that the Government had failed to act on the issue of child abuse in Trinidad and Tobago.
Opposition MPs claimed the State had moved too slowly to act on a report into abuse at children’s homes across the country, including beatings and gang rape.
The report, “Safeguarding Children in Community Residences and Child Support Centres in Trinidad and Tobago”, was prepared by an independent investigative team and was tabled in the Parliament the previous week, by Minister of State with responsibility for Child and Gender Affairs, Ayanna Webster-Roy.
The report has caused public outcry that the State move on the guilty homes and catches the perpetrators.
Hinds denied any delay, saying the minister would have received the report in December, 2021 and the document had to be studied.
The report was then sent to the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (CATT), for its recommendations.
This would have been forwarded to the Cabinet once received by the minister, upon which the Cabinet would have given its approval and the document tabled in the Parliament.
A task force was set up and they started meeting, he said.
He said this was all done “out of the public gaze, responsibly” and the matter was now before the country.
Hinds himself expressed alarm, quoting statistics of crimes against children and saying this was happening “in my country”.
He reported that in 2019, there were 451 cases of sexual penetration of a child, of which 120 were solved; in 2020, 406 cases were reported, of which 45 were solved; and in 2021, there were 638 cases, of which 158 were solved.
“Something devious is happening in my society,” Hinds stated.
He later added that “we have a very serious problem”.