The audit of the Firearms Section of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was “absolutely necessary” as there was “a tremendous amount of suspicious financial activity surrounding it”, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday.
He was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on the challenges faced by trained security officers in obtaining firearm users licence (FUL) employee certificates.
Hinds said applications for firearm users licences that do not fall within the area of suspicious transactions are currently being reviewed for processing.
He said the operations of the Firearms Section of the TTPS were suspended in September 2021 as a result of an audit and criminal investigation being conducted by the TTPS Financial Investigation Branch (FIB), Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Professional Standards Bureau (PSB).
Notwithstanding this, on completion of some aspects of the inquiries, the supplemental section of the Unit was reopened for business in February 2022.
Asked by Mark whether he was aware that the inability of trained security officers to get FUL employee certificates was having a very negative impact on their ability and their organisations’ ability to provide top-class security to their clients, Hinds said the grant and processing of the FULs and all other licences within the Firearms Act does have economic and financial implications.
“But the audit of which I spoke was absolutely necessary as a tremendous amount of suspicious financial activity surrounded it and as a consequence it became necessary to implement the audit and the series of investigations that I have truthfully described...
“Notwithstanding the inconveniences that such suspension might have caused, the bigger picture of dealing with the possibility of dealing with crime and criminality in respect of the firearms regime required and continues to require the attention of law enforcement and is of concern to all the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Hinds said.
Beetham project cost $14
Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, in her capacity as acting Government Leader, responded to a question directed to the Public Utilities Minister, which asked for a breakdown of the expenditure on the Beetham Gardens sewer pipeline project.
She said the project, which was implemented over a six-month period from October 15, 2021 to April 10, 2022, cost $14.435 million.
The breakdown was as follows: $7.7 million for rental of heavy equipment; $3.7 million for labour costs; $2.45 million for materials; and $550,000 for miscellaneous, which consisted mainly of wages paid to workers employed from the Beetham community.
In response to a question on the outstanding payments owed to rice farmers by National Flour Mills (NFM), Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein said NFM had adhered to its commitment to the farmers and no outstanding balances for paddy costs currently existed.
He said while the Ministry of Agriculture was responsible for paddy costs owed to rice farmers, these payments were directly made by NFM.
He said in February 2022, NFM met with affected farmers and efficiently addressed issues related to delays in payment. At this meeting, a decision was taken to make all payments for paddy costs to farmers within 30 days of receipt of invoices.