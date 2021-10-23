Hinds defends $$ for house

 Fitzgerald Hinds 

 Mark Fraser

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds will represent the Government at the Change of Command Ceremony, at the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) in Miami, Florida.

Hinds was invited by the United States Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to attend the Change of Command Ceremony on October 29. to witness Admiral Craig S. Faller, U.S. Navy, relinquish command of SOUTHCOM to General Laura J. Richardson, U.S. Army.

General Laura J. Richardson, the incoming commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), will be the second female combatant commander in history and the second female four-star general in the Army’s history.

SOUTHCOM is one of the eleven unified combatant commands in the United States Department of Defense, and is responsible for providing contingency planning, operations, and security cooperation in its assigned Area of Responsibility which includes: Central America; South America; and the Caribbean (except United States commonwealths, territories, and possessions).

Minister Hinds will be overseas from October 24–30, and during this time, Stuart Young will act as Minister of National Security.

