The nation’s children must be protected and the Government is committed to not leaving them alone so as to fall prey to wolves, hyenas, the selfish, the drug merchants and the gunrunners in society.
So said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to the media following the opening ceremony of the Trinidad and Tobago Cadet Force’s “Operation Recovery” Training Camp for Potential Non-Commissioned Officers at the Defence Force Joint Training Academy at Corinth, Ste Madeleine, on Saturday.
The event marked the reopening of face-to-face activities of the T&T Cadet Force following the lifting of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, and Hinds commented that he was excited that the Cadet Force was “promptly off the mark” in reopening of youth activities.
Hinds said the desire to organise and train these youths would have rested quietly and dormant in the hearts of the Cadet Force over the last two years, and no sooner as an opportunity arose, they grabbed at it.
“Parenting, cadeting, and leadership of youths must not be a passive exercise.
We must be more aggressive and creative in attracting them to protect them from the negative forces trying to gain their attention and bringing their lives to ruin and disaster for the sake of money, or for ideology and all kinds of weird things,” he said.
He said the Cadet Force programme fell squarely within the Government’s vision to continue to develop the youth of T&T, and giving every one of them an opportunity to be the best that they could be.
“We are committed to not leaving them alone to the wolves and hyenas and the selfish and the drug merchants and the gunrunners. We have to protect our children. The Trinidad and Tobago Cadet Force is a significant blanket of protection which is approaching an existence of 112 years in this country. I am so proud of the Cadet Force. Thank you all for your leadership and continuation of the programme,” said Hinds.
“I am happy and excited about this. I am wondering how I as minister can improve all that we have done over the decades to making things more available and developmental for the young people, what more must we do,” he said.
Social intervention programmes
Hinds said training camps present an ideal occasion to induct cadets into a lifestyle firmly grounded in the observance of good order, discipline and the ability to differentiate between positive and negative values.
He said he could testify to such training, through his personal experience as a cadet, and recalled participating in an Easter Camp in Fyzabad in the 1970s under distinguished Cadet mentors such as Claude Clarke, Sylvester Paul and Peter Winter-Rose.
He said the experience aided in his personal development and motivation to subsequently join the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, where he served as the youngest drill and weapon instructor, and since then, continued to engage in a life of public service.
Hinds said, over the years, the Cadet Force has proudly contributed to the nation’s many outstanding public figures, leaders and role models.