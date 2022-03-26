Citizens should be mindful that while recording or photographing police officers, members of the public will be well advised that they could be arrested and charged with harassment and/or obstruction depending on the manner in which they conduct themselves, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday.
Responding to a question from Naparima MP Rodney Charles in the House of Representatives yesterday, Hinds said that according to information received from the Commissioner of Police, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) does not have a specific policy regarding members of the public taking photos or video recordings of police officers whilst they are executing their functions.
“While there is neither a law or policy which prevents citizens from taking photographs or video recordings of police officers, in those circumstances citizens are advised that recordings should be done at a safe distance from the parties involved so as not to obstruct officers in the execution of their work,” Hinds said.
Obstruction of a police officer is a criminal and chargeable offence as detailed in Section 59 of the Police Service Act, Chapter 15:01 which states: “A person who assaults, obstructs or resists a police officer in the execution of his duties or aids or incites another person to so assault, obstruct, resist a police officer or a person assisting a police officer in the execution of his duty is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $10,000 and to imprisonment for two years.”
Hinds stated further that if people pursue “certain intrusive conduct” while videotaping or photographing a police officer, this can amount to harassment which is also a chargeable offence under the Police Service Offences against the Persons Act, Chapter 11:08 which states that “harassment of the person includes alarming the person or causing the person distress by engagement in a course of conduct such as following, making video recordings of, stopping or accosting or acting in any other way that could reasonably be expected to alarm or cause the person distress”.
In this circumstances a person can be charged and be liable to a fine of $2,000 and imprisonment for six months.
Hinds therefore cautioned citizens that while recording or photographing in themselves were not illegal, people can be arrested and charged depending on the manner in which they pursue this action.
Asked by Charles whether the Ministry was prepared to conduct an education programme to ensure the journalists and members of the public know their limits, Hinds said Charles was assuming that members of the media, members of the public and most of all, police officers, were “as shallow as a thimble”.
He said these laws had been on the books for many years.
He said Charles was assuming that there was no such information in the public domain and he did not think that that was a correct assumption.
There have been a number of videos appearing on Facebook of members of the public operating within close proximity of the police as they videotape them arresting or detaining people.