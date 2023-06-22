The role that women’s resilience plays in national security is underestimated, says Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds.
The minister was speaking at a national workshop towards the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda in Trinidad and Tobago, which was hosted by the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs, at Hilton Trinidad yesterday.
He said during a recent talk with young men in his constituency, which was prone to gang violence, he met two women who lost children to gang violence and who also wanted the opportunity to join him in his talks with the youth.
Hinds said 65 per cent of murders last year were gang-related and the persons most impacted in those cases were women.
“I was engaged in the debate on gang activity in Trinidad and Tobago and have been at the heart of treating with this problem for many years,” said Hinds.
“And this is why as much as it was easy for me to accept the philosophy of Women, Peace and Security issues, it was equally as easy for me to absorb the need, as the leaders in the region have directed us as citizens of the Caribbean in our attempts to maintain this region as a zone of peace and to view crime and violence as a public health issue.
“If you educate a man, you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman you educate society and the rest of the world,” he added.
Hinds said while the crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago is not unique to or may not have roots here, it affects every citizen.
And the WPS philosophy has brought to his attention that when there is an upheaval in the world, women are the ones who bear the burden.
Minister of Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy said that Trinidad and Tobago has adopted the United Nations Resolution 1325, which states: “The resolution reaffirms the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, peace negotiations, peace-building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and in post-conflict reconstruction and stresses the importance of their equal participation and full involvement in all efforts for the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.”
She said while Trinidad and Tobago was not a war zone there is a need for a WPS plan to be created, implemented and actioned to complement the current needs of this country.
She stressed: “We have to get it right not only for the sake of our men and boys who are predominantly the victims of gang and gun violence, not only for the sake of the women and the girls who mourn their fathers, their loved ones and their brothers, but for the sake of our Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.”