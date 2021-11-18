The celebration of Kartik Snaan (Sacred Bath) in Trinidad has for decades been an auspicious event on the Hindu calendar.
It is a time when Hindus journey to the nation’s beaches to engage in prayer services and take a ritualistic bath in the sea.
This year, however, there will be no puja (prayer service) on Trinidad’s coasts as beaches remain closed in accordance with public health regulations.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Pundit Navin Maharaj said this year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha is unable to host its annual Kartik Snaan celebrations throughout Trinidad as beaches are closed. Therefore, Maharaj said, many mandirs will be having Kartik Nahan Satnarayan Puja today.
He said in Sanatan Dharma, Kartik Maas or the month of Kartik is an auspicious time for fasting and for worship as it is believed that any worship done during this month will result in great blessings and merit.
The month of Kartik usually falls between October and November and, according to Maharaj, it is an auspicious time when Hindus take a ritualistic or purifying bath called Snaan.
The celebration of Kartik Snaan follows months of religious observances and celebrations, among them Maha Shiv Raatri, Ganesh Utsav, Nav Raatri and, most recently, Divali or the Festival of Lights.
In 1956, the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha of Trinidad and Tobago Inc. under its first president general Bhadase Sagan Maraj, held Kartik Snaan celebrations at Manzanilla Beach, attended by more than 20,000 people.
However, over the years Kartik celebrations spread throughout the country, as Hindus visit several beaches to conduct puja.
Maharaj said thousands of devotees converge at the beaches, setting up tents along the shore and, under the guidance of their pundits, perform puja on a bedi which is created from the very sand on the seashore.
Once the puja is completed, devotees take a ritualistic bath in the seawater.
Maharaj said: “At the time of Kartik, Hindus take a ritualistic or purifying bath. This holy bath is called Snaan. In the Skanda Purana, Surya Dev said, ‘During the month of Karttika, holy bath can be taken at any time in any water whatsoever.” Surya Dev continued: “If one takes bath in cold water, it has ten times the benefit of bath with hot water. If the bath is taken in a small well outside, it has 100 times more benefit. The benefit arising from the bath in a tank is a thousand times that of a bath in a big well. From the bath in a lake, that benefit will arise 10,000 times.
“In India, therefore, these baths usually take place in the Ganges and also in the Narmada River. Both of these rivers are undoubtedly considered among the holiest rivers in Sanatan Dharma and bathing in rivers cleanses and absolves a devotee of all sins.”
He said the SDMS, under the guidance of Pundit Dr Rampersad Parasram and other pundits, will continue to offer prayers for the betterment of the national community during this challenging time.