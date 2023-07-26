Historian, publisher and curator Gerard “Jerry” Besson died yesterday. He was 81.
Besson, the owner of Paria Publishing Company Ltd, passed away peacefully at his home in Cascade after a prolonged illness, his family and the company said in a statement.
“Jerry”, as he was known to all, leaves behind his wife Alice, his three sons André, Aaron and Dominic, their mother Sheelagh, his daughter-in-law Tricia and three grandchildren, it added.
Besson founded Paria Publishing in 1981 “with a view to creating a body of published works about the history and culture of Trinidad and Tobago. He headed the company as chairman until shortly before his death”, the statement said.
His blog, Caribbean History Archives, has been visited by over two million people to glean information about Trinidad and Tobago, and his The Book of Trinidad and Folklore & Legends of Trinidad and Tobago have become modern classics, Paria stated.
Besson curated several museums in Trinidad, such as the museum at the House of Angostura, the museum of the Police Service, and the Pitch Lake museum at La Brea, and a number of temporary exhibitions and museum exhibits. He was a member of or adviser to various government-appointed work groups.
For seven years he was on the Council of The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, and a director of the National Museum.
He also served on the advisory council for the setting-up of an Academy of Arts, Letters, Culture and Public Affairs of the University of Trinidad and Tobago, and on the Equal Opportunities Commission.
Besson was the recipient of the Hummingbird Medal (Gold) for heritage preservation and promotion in 2007.
In a phone interview yesterday, emerita professor at The UWI Bridget Brereton said of Besson: “Coming so soon after Brinsley (Samaroo’s) death, it is a huge blow to anybody interested in the history and culture of Trinidad and Tobago. He had many sides and he was involved in many activities... (he) founded Paria Publishing Company and it has published and republished a huge number of classics. Many would not have been published without Besson.”
Director of the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Museum Rosalind Gabriel mourned Besson yesterday, saying: “We lost a great man. We will miss him terribly. He was a gentleman. We are gracious to him for taking the time to record our history. It’s similar to what we are doing with the Carnival museum. We extend deepest condolences to his family and friends.”