AFTER being knocked down on Saturday morning by a motorist who never stopped, photographer Anthony Harris has died.
Harris passed away yesterday morning at Port of Spain General Hospital even after doctors carried out emergency surgery to release pressure in his brain.
Harris, who worked as a freelance photographer with Guardian Media Ltd (GML), was cycling around Queen’s Park Savannah close to President’s House with friends when he was struck by a passing vehicle.
While the driver sped off and escaped, officers of the Belmont Police Station said they were confident he or she would soon be detained since the incident was captured on CCTV cameras.
Harris’ daughter Charisse made the announcement of her father’s passing yesterday morning.
“I regret to inform everyone that our loving sweetheart father Anthony Harris has passed, we will inform every one of funeral arrangements when they are available. Please understand that we are grieving and kindly give us time to process this loss,” she stated on social media.