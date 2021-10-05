THE Barrackpore woman who was struck by a police vehicle and pinned to the fence of her home last week can barely walk but was asked to visit the district police station to report the incident.
So said her husband, Rishi Dass, who told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday that his wife, Asha Dass, is still experiencing pain and trauma, and he believed the request by the police was unreasonable.
Asha continues to recover at her home from physical and mental trauma after being struck by a Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Nissan X-Trail while standing at the gate of her home last week Monday.
“Imagine the police called on Thursday and told me to bring her by the station to make a report. They do not care about anybody. She cannot even sit in the vehicle. They are very out-of-timing, the police are unreasonable and ridiculous. They do not care about people. She is in no condition to even sit in the car,” said the husband.
He added that the family has retained an attorney as they seek legal advice in the case.
The collision occurred around 2.30 p.m. when three police officers were returning to San Fernando Police Station after picking up documents at the Moruga Police Station.
A police report said the officers were proceeding west along Rochard Douglas Road when the driver went past a parked vehicle on the southern side of the road.
The police vehicle then collided with a silver Nissan B-15 driven by Christopher Charles with passenger Anthony Gonzales.
The TTPS vehicle lost control, spun and collided with Asha, a mother of two and grandmother of one, who was standing in front of her gate.
Asha fell unconscious upon the impact of the collision. She was taken by ambulance to the Princes Town District Health Facility, then transferred to San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), where she underwent X-rays and scans, which showed no broken bones or internal bleeding.
She was treated for a cut to her left arm, which was bandaged, and was prescribed medication upon her discharge from the hospital around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Also taken by ambulance were the three police constables and Charles, driver of the Nissan B-15.
The three policemen were treated for minor injuries at SFGH and discharged, with sick leave for seven days.