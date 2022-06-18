A businesswoman who claims her back was injured after she was struck by a trolley while on the travelator moving walkway at PriceSmart is seeking compensation from the company.
Sharida Khan-Prescott, through attorney Michael Rooplal, issued a pre-action protocol letter to the business place.
It stated that on March 3, Khan-Prescott shopped at PriceSmart’s La Romaine branch, accompanied by a friend and her six-year-old daughter. Around 1.15 p.m., she used the travelator to take her to the car park on the ground floor.
Her trolley was securely placed on the travelator by a PriceSmart employee or agent and Khan-Prescott, her daughter and the friend stepped on behind it. She held on to the handle of the trolley, as instructed by the employee.
Another trolley, filled with items belonging to another customer, was placed behind her.
About midway through the descent, Khan-Prescott said the trolley behind her came rolling toward her and, while her friend shouted a warning, she could not avoid the collision.
The runaway trolley struck her on the lower back. She was pinned between it and her trolley until she reached the bottom of the travelator. Khan-Prescott said there were no employees or agents at the end of the travelator to assist with removing the trolley. Her friend helped her while the person with the runaway trolley enquired about her well-being and left.
Khan-Prescott went to her car but was experiencing severe pain. She returned upstairs to make a report to a manager and spoke to a person who was wearing a blue waist coat and who held himself to be a manager. However, she did not get his name.
On explaining the situation, she claimed he asked her what he was supposed to do for that.
She tried to explain about safety on the compound but he got into an argument with her, leading to the intervention of a security guard.
She suggested that camera footage be reviewed but he refused to do so in her presence. The guard provided Khan-Prescott with paper and she made a note of what happened.
Shortly after, Khan-Prescott was provided with a letter dated March 3, addressed to a private medical facility, for her to be provided with the necessary treatment to her lower back and the bills for that visit sent to PriceSmart.
A doctor at a Princes Town facility found that Khan-Prescott sustained bruising and swelling to the left lower back and tenderness to her left upper back and shoulder. She also had high blood pressure and was anxious.
Khan-Prescott felt pain for two weeks and was unable to operate her Princes Town bar. Her daughter was also stressed by the accident and this caused Khan-Prescott emotional stress.
In the pre-action protocol letter, she contends that the accident was as a result of PriceSmart’s negligence and/or breach of statutory duty under the Occupational Safety and Health Act.
Among the points raised are allegations of failure to provide a safe environment for its customers and for those using the travelator, failure to ensure the trolley was safely placed on the travelator, and that Khan-Prescott was exposed to foreseeable risk or injury.
She intends to claim for pain and suffering, loss of amenities due to the nature of her injuries, damages for psychological distress, loss of earnings and the cost of future medical care, and inconvenience and aggravated damages.
She has given PriceSmart until the end of June to respond or legal proceedings will commence.