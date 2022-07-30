A MALONEY man was killed in Morvant on Thursday evening following a drive-by shooting.
Police said around 6.35 p.m., Clinton Cain, 60, of Maloney, was standing with a group of men at Matthew Lane, Pelican Extension, Morvant, when a white Nissan Wingroad approached the group from the west.
Cain was standing near a man police had described as one of Trinidad’s most wanted back in 2003, as well as a 24-year-old man from East Dry River and a 35-year-old man who lived nearby.
Police said men seated in the car opened fire on the group, hitting Cain as well as the other two men.
The man believed to have been the main target escaped being shot, but his Porsche Macan SUV sustained several bullet holes.
The three were taken by other residents to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where Cain was pronounced dead on arrival.
The other two men remained in stable condition up to last night.