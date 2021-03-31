A 55-year-old man died on Monday following an altercation near his home during which he is suspected to have suffered a seizure.
Police said that around 7.15 a.m. the deceased, Christian Kallicharan was at his Quarry Road, Valencia home when he got into an argument with a another man.
During the argument he reportedly picked up hockey stick and struck the other man on his back.
Kallicharan’s son intervened and took away the hockey stick following which Kallicharan stepped back and fell to the ground while shaking violently.
Relatives then took Kallicharan to the Sangre Grande district Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
His body is expected to be examined this week at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park to determine his actual cause of death.
Sangre Grande CID officers are continuing investigations.