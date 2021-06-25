Hold hand on evictions

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the Tobago House of Assembly has appealed to landlords in Tobago to hold on evicting tenants, as the Division is in the process of verifying applications for rental assistance.
“These are tough times for persons who are renting, who have lost jobs and businesses and who need to keep a roof over their heads and their families. We continue to provide support to rental assistance but we want to make a special plea to the landlords. If your tenant has applied to the Division for assistance we encourage you to hold your hand a bit...to avoid eviction,” said Division senior communications officer Rion George during yesterday’s Covid-19 media briefing in the sister island.
“At one time, we are processing hundreds of applications and it takes some time to verify the paperwork. Sometimes it may take a little longer than expected. We assure members of the public that our team is doing all that we can. You can help by providing information, as the landlord, so we can move the process a little faster,” he said.
George added: “What we are experiencing is that sometimes the information that is being kept back is information from the landlord themselves, and that lengthens the process.”
The Division will make payments available in the “shortest possible time”, he said.
“So please landlords...I know everyone is affected but as you evict someone, that is a family that goes without a roof over their head, and it’s not that we aren’t working in the background doing what we are supposed to, But the process at times may be a bit longer,” he stressed.
11,678 vaccines administered
Speaking on Tobago’s vaccination drive, general manager of primary care services at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Dr Roxanne Mitchell said to date, 11,678 vaccine doses have been given out on the island.
She said 45 per cent of these were AstraZeneca vaccines and 55 per cent were Sinopharm. She said 8,925 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 2,261 have been fully vaccinated.
Mitchell pleaded with the next of kin of residents of long-stay care facilities to come forward and sign the consent forms so their loved ones can be vaccinated.
She said some homes were not interested in giving vaccines to their residents or caregivers.
She said so far, three homes have expressed interest in the vaccines.
“Thus far, we have vaccinated 38 residents with the first dose. We have another six, which should be done today.
“And these are the persons we received consent for. The remaining residents have not yet had approvals from relatives and next of kin to vaccinate.
“So we are asking persons to please consider the protection of our older folks within these long-term care facilities,” Mitchell said.