The Ministry of Health advises the public that all COVID-19 vaccination appointments, which were originally carded for the two upcoming national holidays on Monday 31st May 2021 (Indian Arrival Day Holiday) and Thursday 3 rd June, 2021 (Corpus Christi Holiday), are being rescheduled.
Regional Health Authorities are currently contacting persons with vaccination appointments for the days indicated above, to provide new appointment dates and times. All persons who had appointments on these days will be given new appointments in a timely fashion, said the Ministry of Health.