A Hindu holy man who witnessed the electrocution of a Penal man last week says he did not flee the scene but ran to a bar for help and then took a taxi to alert police officers before going home.
Brandon Samaroo, 23, described himself as a ‘pujari’ who assists spiritual leaders during Hindu puja, and not a pundit (Hindu priest). He said he was saddened by the social media attacks on him and wanted to speak out on the issue.
Samaroo, of Mohess Road, Penal, was preparing items for the final ritual at the home of Ramnath Ramlochan when the incident happened at around 2pm.
Ramnath Ramlochan was electrocuted when the bamboo jhandi (Hindu prayer flag) he was installing came into contact with an overhead electrical wire.
Ramlochan, 57, a taxi-driver, collapsed and died near the prayer room in the front yard of his home, at SS Erin Road, Charlo Village.
Samaroo said he was not the officiating pundit (Hindu priest) but was assisting Ramlochan in the prayer service.
Samaroo said he had warned Ramlochan against planting the jhandi near the electrical wires.
“It was the last day of Navratri and he called me to help him with a puja. He told me he had a vision from the Mother to plant a nine-colour flag. I told him I never heard about that before but he went ahead and got it sewn. He insisted he wanted to raise that flag,” he said.
Samaroo said he arrived at Ramlochan’s home at around 11am and joined him in devotion. “He told me he going to wash the bamboo while I was preparing the neem leaves in a shed. I heard a sound and when I looked up I saw the bamboo light up. It fell to the ground and then he fell,” he said.
Samaroo said he ran to a nearby bar seeking help. Then he tried to stop a passing police vehicle, but the officers did not stop. Samaroo said he took a taxi and went to the Penal police station and informed officers of what he witnessed.
“The police said someone had already called. There was nothing else I can do so I went home. I got frightened and traumatized,” he said.
Samaroo said he was interviewed by police and Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) officers the following day.
“I can’t understand why people are saying I ran away. I am not a pundit. I am a pujari. People saying I am an obeah man and I take out spirits, that is not true,” he said.
Samaroo said he met Ramlochan at a “Shakti Temple” almost two years ago. He said they would travel to Quinam Beach in Penal to perform puja often.
“But he wanted to start his own temple and do his own puja. He got some murtis and I helped him in the prayer room at his house,” he said.
In an interview with the Express, Ramlochan’s wife, Sumintra, said she was at her mother’s house located nearby, but she knew that her husband and a pundit were at the prayer room.
The woman said she heard “something like firecracker and saw her husband on the ground. She said the “pundit” could not be found.
Ramlochan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sumintra said about two years ago her husband was warned by officials of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) about a shed he had with galvanise sheets where the jhandis were installed.
However, Ramlochan did not heed the warning, the wife said.