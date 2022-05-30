Police are investigating a report of a home invasion in El Dorado at the home of former lecturer at The University of the West Indies and consultant Kerry Rai.
The incident reportedly took place about 3 p.m. on Friday.
At the time Rai, his wife and two daughters were at their home along Henry Street, El Dorado, when they heard water running from a tap outside.
One of the daughters went to turn the tap off; however, she was confronted by a masked man armed with a hammer.
She was then assaulted and forced into the home. Three other masked individuals entered the premises, announced a hold-up, and ordered the occupants of the home onto the ground.
The men threatened the family and demanded that they hand over their cash and valuables.
They secured a quantity of cash, jewelry, and other valuables and then escaped in a white Wingroad vehicle.
The police were notified and officers from the Tunapuna Police Station responded.
In a public post on his Facebook account, Rai condemned the attack on his family.
“These bandits are worthless scum. They rob with vengeance. They do not care if you actually have money, your home just has to look reasonably good. They mark you, analyse your movements and then pounce on you frontally or using trickery. Good citizens must come together and watch out for each other in peaceful communities.
“I am sorry but the Police Service Commission, the Service Commissions Department, the President, and certain governance elements as policy-making and implementing bodies must bear a large part of the blame for where we are. Specifically, the lack of foresight and critical understanding of the issue allowed us to be in this sad state,” Rai posted.