Crime

A suspected criminal was killed during a home invasion in Freeport early Monday.

The deceased is yet to be identified, police said.

The incident occurred around 12 .55 a.m., at a home at Calcutta Settlement #2.

The home owner told police that he awoke when he heard noises on his premises.

As he exited his bedroom, he was confronted by a man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a hoodie and mask.

The home owner said he ran back into his bedroom, and the intruder attempted to follow him.

The man told police he slammed the door on the intruder's hand, and a firearm fell to the floor.

The home owner said he grabbed the firearm, opened the door and discharged several shots at the intruder.

As the intruder collapsed, the home owner ran to the neighbour's house and alerted them, and contacted police. 

Officers of the Freeport Police Station, Chaguanas CID and Central Division Task Force Responded. 

