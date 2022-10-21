Intruders poisoned the dogs owned by an elderly Barrackpore man and pounced on him as he slept on Monday night.
The 80-year-old victim was held up at gunpoint, beaten, then tortured by the intruders before they robbed him of his $25,000 car, one of his tools and cash.
Police are searching for three men in connection with the incident.
A police report said that around 7 p.m., the victim observed that his dogs were ill.
A relative came to his house and fed milk to the ailing animals.
An hour later, the elderly man noticed two of the dogs had died and three survived, but were still ill.
He then secured his premises and went to bed.
Around 10 p.m. he was awakened by three masked men, one of whom pointed a firearm at him. The intruders then bound his arms and feet with tape.
They dealt him several blows on his head and face. And with a cigarette lighter, they burnt him about his body.
They ransacked the man’s home and took $9,000, an angle grinder valued at $1,000, and his Nissan B13, which they used to escape.
The elderly man alerted neighbours, who contacted the authorities and his relatives.
Emergency Health Services paramedics responded and took the victim to San Fernando General Hospital, where he was hospitalised in serious condition.