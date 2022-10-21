crime scene

Intruders poisoned the dogs owned by an elderly Barrackpore man and pounced on him as he slept on Monday night.

The 80-year-old victim was held up at gunpoint, beaten, then tortured by the intruders before they robbed him of his $25,000 car, one of his tools and cash.

Police are searching for three men in connection with the incident.

A police report said that around 7 p.m., the victim observed that his dogs were ill.

A relative came to his house and fed milk to the ailing animals.

An hour later, the elderly man noticed two of the dogs had died and three survived, but were still ill.

He then secured his premises and went to bed.

Around 10 p.m. he was awakened by three masked men, one of whom pointed a firearm at him. The intruders then bound his arms and feet with tape.

They dealt him several blows on his head and face. And with a cigarette lighter, they burnt him about his body.

They ransacked the man’s home and took $9,000, an angle grinder valued at $1,000, and his Nissan B13, which they used to escape.

The elderly man alerted neighbours, who contacted the authorities and his relatives.

Emergency Health Services paramedics responded and took the victim to San Fernando General Hospital, where he was hospitalised in serious condition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Double disappearance

Double disappearance

A Valencia woman is seeking answers over the disappearance of two family members on separate days six years ago.

Melissa Lake is appealing to the public for any information on her missing uncle, Alban Lake, and her husband, Kevin Hackett, both of Valencia.

Alban was 58 years old when he disappeared on the night of August 23, 2016, during a power outage at his home.

DOUBLE MURDER OVER COW

DOUBLE MURDER OVER COW

A double homicide in Wallerfield over a cow, killings in Carenage, Pleasantville and late yesterday on Henry Street in Port of Spain have pushed the murder toll to 477 for the year.

For the same period last year, the toll was 330.

In North Trinidad, the three persons shot dead in separate incidents in Wallerfield and Carenage on Wednesday night are Sheldon Lewis, Sean Dalip­singh and Victor Mills.

‘Live in love and unity’

‘Live in love and unity’

“Let us live in love and unity.”

This was the message of President Paula-Mae Weekes, who attended the 2022 NCIC Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on Wednesday night.

This year’s Nagar is the first since a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

President Weekes, who took to the stage to address a crowd of visitors, congratulated the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) on its efforts to keep traditional practices alive.

Rescued women, children remain in care of the State

Rescued women, children remain in care of the State

THE ten women, including two minors, who were rescued from a home in Montrose on Tuesday, remain in the care of the State. The ten individuals are said to be of “Latin American” origin, and are co-operating with investigators from the Counter-Trafficking Unit (CTU).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Double disappearance

Double disappearance

A Valencia woman is seeking answers over the disappearance of two family members on separate days six years ago.

Melissa Lake is appealing to the public for any information on her missing uncle, Alban Lake, and her husband, Kevin Hackett, both of Valencia.

Alban was 58 years old when he disappeared on the night of August 23, 2016, during a power outage at his home.

DOUBLE MURDER OVER COW

DOUBLE MURDER OVER COW

A double homicide in Wallerfield over a cow, killings in Carenage, Pleasantville and late yesterday on Henry Street in Port of Spain have pushed the murder toll to 477 for the year.

For the same period last year, the toll was 330.

In North Trinidad, the three persons shot dead in separate incidents in Wallerfield and Carenage on Wednesday night are Sheldon Lewis, Sean Dalip­singh and Victor Mills.

‘Live in love and unity’

‘Live in love and unity’

“Let us live in love and unity.”

This was the message of President Paula-Mae Weekes, who attended the 2022 NCIC Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on Wednesday night.

This year’s Nagar is the first since a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

President Weekes, who took to the stage to address a crowd of visitors, congratulated the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) on its efforts to keep traditional practices alive.

Rescued women, children remain in care of the State

Rescued women, children remain in care of the State

THE ten women, including two minors, who were rescued from a home in Montrose on Tuesday, remain in the care of the State. The ten individuals are said to be of “Latin American” origin, and are co-operating with investigators from the Counter-Trafficking Unit (CTU).

Recommended for you

Recommended for you