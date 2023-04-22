A Manzanilla watermelon farmer was beaten and shot at in his home invasion by armed criminals on Wednesday night.
Several of the watermelons were struck by bullets as the criminals shot at the 58-year-old farmer when he tried to escape the attack.
A police report said that at around 9 p.m., the victim was at his home on Kernaham Trace, with relatives when a man with a firearm and another wearing dark clothing stormed into the house.
As they demanded money, they beat the farmer.
When he struggled free and attempted to run, the gunman shot at him.
The victim evaded bullets, but they struck a few of the watermelons.
The criminals ran off with the victim's cell phone valued at $1,000.
They entered a vehicle parked a short distance away which then sped off.
A report was then made to the Mayaro Police and PC Joseph and PC Meighoo responded.
Checks were made for the perpetrators in and the surrounding areas however no one was arrested.
The farmer sought medical attention at the Mayaro District Health Facility.
PC Meighoo is continuing investigations.