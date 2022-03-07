FOUR men armed with guns shot two men at Carlsen Field, and stole over $35,000 in cash and items from a house on Sunday night.
One of the injured men was shot to the chest, both arms and back.
A police report said that at around 8 p.m. the first victim - a 28-year-old man - was at his home at Connector Road when the four armed criminals stormed his premises and announced a hold up.
The intruders beat then robbed him of $30,000, three gold chains, and two cell phones valued $5,300.
They ran off with the loot and entered a white Nissan AD wagon waiting nearby.
While proceeding out of Connector Road in a northerly direction, the four armed men opened fire on the occupants of a Nissan Tiida, then sped off.
Two men who were in the Nissan Tiida sustained gunshot wounds and were to taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility.
One victim was treated for a gunshot injury to the right leg, and the other victim for gunshot injuries to the right side of the chest, right forearm, left arm and back.
They were transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope where they were hospitalised.
Officers of the Freeport and Chaguanas CIDs, and Central Division Task Force responded, but no one was arrested.